Runaway woman from WB reunited with kin by Maharashtra police

A 27-year-old woman, who ran awayfrom her home in West Bengal following some differences withher family members, has been reunited with her parents bypolice here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

A police patrol team spotted the woman loitering atVashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on December 26, 2020.

When enquired, the woman told the police that she hadleft her home in North 24 Parganas district and was living atthe Vashi railway station since three-four days, senior policeinspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

The woman requested the police to arrange a temporaryaccommodation for her, he said.

She was then taken to the women's cell of the policestation where she was provided food and temporary shelter.

The next day, the police lodged her at a care centreand contacted her relatives, the official said.

The care centre's trustee also got in touch with thewoman's relatives and came to know that she had abruptly lefther home on account of some differences with her familymembers, he said.

Her relatives had also lodged a missing person'scomplaint at Barasat police station.

After the Vashi police contacted her parents, theyarrived in Navi Mumbai and the woman was handed over to themon Sunday, the official said.

''The police went the extra mile to ensure the woman'ssafety. We are happy the police could do their bit for thesociety,'' he said.

