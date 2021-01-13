Left Menu
Jharkhand medical student's body found in dam with hands, legs tied

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-oldmedical student's body was found in the Patratu dam inJharkhand's Ramgarh district with her hands and legs tied,police said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman, a student of the HazaribaghMedical College, was spotted on Tuesday by locals who theninformed the police, they said.

She hailed from the Godda district, police said.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted withofficers from Ramgarh and Hazaribagh police to investigate thematter from all angles, including the possibility of rape, AVHomkar, Deputy Inspector-General of North ChhotanagpurDivision, told PTI.

Prima facie police suspect that it is likely that thewoman went to the Patratu Lake Resort, along the dam, with herfriends as it is a popular picnic destination, officials said.

She was thrown into the dam with her legs and handstied with ropes, they said.

A bag was also found near the spot, police said.

The distraught family reached Ramgarh on beinginformed about the incident and told police that they couldnot believe that such an incident could happen.

The college authorities said that she was seen on thecampus till Monday morning and left for Ranchi around 9 amthat day.

