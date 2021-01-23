Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese police snipers kill hostage taker in school attack

Footage released by police showed the middle-aged man was shot in the head by a sniper as he held a knife to the childs neck at the entrance to the Experimental Middle School affiliated with Yunnan Normal University.The man stabbed some of the students as they left before he took the boy hostage, leading to a stand-off with police, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.This is not vengeance on society.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:55 IST
Chinese police snipers kill hostage taker in school attack

Police in the Chinese city of Kunming shot dead a knife-wielding man who axed seven people outside a middle school before holding a boy hostage.

One of injured died later, state-run China Daily reported.

The 56-year-old man, surnamed Wang, on Friday axed seven people outside the gate of a middle school before taking the boy hostage in Wuhua district's Kunming city. It was not clear if all the victims were students. Footage released by police showed the middle-aged man was shot in the head by a sniper as he held a knife to the child’s neck at the entrance to the Experimental Middle School affiliated with Yunnan Normal University.

The man stabbed some of the students as they left before he took the boy hostage, leading to a stand-off with police, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

''This is not vengeance on society. I want to kill the police. I can only kill one,'' the man was heard saying in the footage.

After he was killed by snipers, the boy, who appeared to be unharmed, stood up and ran as dozens of police rushed in. The attacker's motive was unknown.

Knife attacks mainly targeting kindergarten and middle schools and unarmed civilians are a common occurrence in China. Such attacks were mostly attributed by police to disgruntled or mentally deranged people who have unaddressed grievances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

People with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease, says a new study that may partially explain the difference in symptom severity between old and young patients.The st...

Mira Furlan passes away at 65

Actor Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series Lost and Babylon 5, has passed away. She was 65 when she breathed her last. According to Fox News, Furlans Twitter handle confirmed the sad news of her demise on Thursday ...

Tom Hanks-starrer 'Bios' to release in August

Veteran actor Tom Hanks upcoming sci-fi feature Bios has been delayed by four months.A Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment production, the movie was scheduled to open in the US theatres on April 16 this year but will now release on ...

Republic Day parade: Delhi traffic police advisory for full dress rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day parade. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021