Mexico's TV Azteca names Rafael Rodriguez as CEO

Mexico's TV Azteca names Rafael Rodriguez as CEOReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:17 IST
Mexican media conglomerate TV Azteca, the world's second-largest content generator in Spanish, announced Rafael Rodriguez as its new CEO on Monday as part of a "renewal process," the firm announced in a statement. Rodriguez, a lawyer and graduate of Mexico's La Salle University, has 20 years of experience in Grupo Salinas, of which TV Azteca is a unit.
Rodriguez previously served as a legal director for Grupo Salinas.
