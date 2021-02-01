Odisha Budget on Feb 22

The Budget Session of theOdisha Assembly will begin on February 18 and continue tillApril 9, as per a notification issued on Monday.

The sixth session of the 16th Assembly will have atotal of 31 business days. Odisha Finance Minister NiranjanPujari will present the Budget for 2021-22 fiscal on February22, it said.

The Appropriation Bill on the Budget will be presentedon March 31, it said.

The session will begin with Governor Ganeshi Lal'saddress to the House on February 18. The House will debate thegovernor's address on February 19 and 20.

The bills and resolutions will be presented onFebruary 24, April 5, April 7 and April 9. The generaldiscussions on the Budget will take place in the House forthree days, from February 25 to 27.

