One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with the violence at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Dharmendra Singh.

His role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)