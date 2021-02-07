Left Menu

Over 29 lakh visited 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow from Jan 22-Feb 7: Naqvi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 13:04 IST
Over 29 lakh visited 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow from Jan 22-Feb 7: Naqvi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 29 lakh people visited the ''Hunar Haat'' organised at Avadh Shilpgram here from January 22 to February 7 and purchased handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday on the concluding day of the Hunar Haat, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Naqvi said while on one hand exquisite handmade products of almost every region of the country were available under one roof at Hunar Haat, the visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies of different parts of the country.

Naqvi also said artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and Union Territories participated in the Hunar Haat organised in Lucknow.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from several states and UTs came at the Hunar Haat here to display and sell their exquisite handmade products, he said in a statement.

Indigenous products like Ajrakh, Applique, Art Metal Ware, Bagh Print, Batik, Banarsi Saree, Bandhej, Bastar Art & Herbal products, Block Print, Brass Metal Bangles, Cane & Bamboo products, Canvas Painting, Chikankari, Copper Bell, Dry Flowers, Handloom Textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota Silk, lac bangles, leather products, Pashmina Shawls, Rampuri Violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha embroidery, brass products, crystal glass items, sandalwood products, wooden and cane furniture were available at the Hunar Haat.

Naqvi said the Hunar Haat at Lucknow was also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org.

''People of the country and abroad appreciated and bought Hunar Haat products digital and online also. Now, the Hunar Haat is also available on GeM (Government E Marketplace) portal,'' the minister said.

The Union minister also said that more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last six years through Minority Affairs Ministry's Hunar Haat platform.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Hunar Haat at Avadh Shilpgram.

Renowned artists of the country performed various cultural programmes daily at Hunar Haat on the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Naqvi in the statement also said that the 25th Hunar Haat is being organised at Maharaja College Ground, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru (Karnataka) from February 6 to February 14. In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be organised in New Delhi (February 20 to March 1), Kota (February 28 to March 7), Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry and other places, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alarm raised after some Kashmiri youths travelling to Pakistan on visa infiltrate with terrorists

Nearly 100 Kashmiri youths, who travelled to Pakistan on valid visas for short durations, have either not come back or have disappeared after their return in last three years, raising an alarm within security agencies which fear that they c...

UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

French pharmaceutical startup Valneva had big news in September a government contract for 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.The buyer The United Kingdom not the European Union, as might be expected for a company on the ...

Rs 400 cr investment in Goa to make it fisheries hub: Giriraj

Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 400 crore in Goato make the coastal state a fisheries hub in the country.Talking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula area near here, Singh said Goa has ...

Now a GameStop series in the works

HBO is betting on electronics retail company GameStop as the premium cable network has green-lit a scripted series on the social-media driven financial scenario.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billions co-creator and financial journali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021