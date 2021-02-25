Left Menu

Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from Mar 1

Later, schools were opened in phases, but regular classes had not been allowed.The education minister in a tweet announced that schools across the country will resume regular five-day classes from March 1 and restrictions imposed on schools to conduct staggered classes will end.All schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday March 1.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:47 IST
Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from Mar 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will resume regular five days a week classes at all schools from March 1 as the country is witnessing a decline in coronavirus deaths and cases, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday.

This will end almost a year of online classes which were implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan had closed all educational institutions on March 15, 2020 to curb the spread of the pandemic. Later, schools were opened in phases, but regular classes had not been allowed.

The education minister in a tweet announced that schools across the country will resume regular five-day classes from March 1 and restrictions imposed on schools to conduct staggered classes will end.

"All schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28," Mahmood tweeted.

With coronavirus cases dropping across the country, the government also lifted the work from home policy for 50 per cent of staff, from public/private offices as well as lifting time limits for amusement parks and commercial activities.

Cinemas and shrines will also open from March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan and ITFC sign annual financing plan amounting to US$ 1.1 Billion

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing ceremony of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC www.ITFC-IDB.org Annual Financing Plan 2021 for the Government of Pakistan, amounting to US 1....

Special Olympics Bharat athletes get back to training ahead of 2022 World Winter Games

As many as 35 Indian athletes participated in the first national coaching camp conducted by Special Olympics Bharat in Manali, Himachal Pradesh to prepare for World Winter Games to be held in Kazan, Russia, next year.The camp was held from ...

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 mission, two satellites drop out

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday completed launch rehearsal of the PSLV-C51 mission slated for February 28.Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 is scheduled to launch Brazils Amazonia-1 as primary satellite and 1...

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their COVID-19 vaccine in new trial

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus.They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021