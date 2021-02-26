Left Menu

'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' expected to elicit mixed response

Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal FAIVM National General Secretary V K Bansal said while markets in Surat will be closed, Bandh is expected have 10 percent impact on markets across the country. Uttar Pradesh Traders Association President Sanjay Patwari said there would be 50-60 percent impact of the Bandh in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A mixed response is expected to the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' on Friday with differential impact across various states, traders' representatives said. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI that markets in the national capital will close after 2 PM. Sharing feedback on the Bandh's impact in other states, he said all major markets will be shut in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, whereas it is expected to have 70-80 percent impact in South India and over 80 percent impact in the North East states. CAIT had called for Bharat Bandh to protest against issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and e-commerce. Khandewal said going forward, CAIT would launch an aggressive agitation from March 1 in various states targeting chief ministers across political parties on GST related issues. However, traders' bodies are split over joining Friday's nationwide shutdown call.

While CAIT claimed that the Bandh would be a ''grand success'' with more than 8 crore traders belonging to over 40,000 business organizations across the country joining it, other trader bodies which PTI spoke to said it was unlikely to have a significant impact as they have not extended support to it. Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) National General Secretary V K Bansal said while markets in Surat will be closed, Bandh is expected have 10 percent impact in markets across the country. Delhi General Secretary of Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal Rakesh Yadav said it has not extended support to the Bandh and markets in Delhi are expected to be open.

Jammu Traders Association President Neeraj Anand said local markets will be open but traders will hold protests. Uttar Pradesh Traders Association President Sanjay Patwari said there would be 50-60 percent impact of the Bandh in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

