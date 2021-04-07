Integrated Road Accident Database workshop held

Road accident figures will now be digital, making it easier to analyse accident-related data, an official said.

A national workshop of the 'Integrated Road Accident Database' (IRAD) scheme was held here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has implemented the IRAD scheme, details of which were explained and solutions to technical problems were also discussed, Transport Commissioner Ravi Jain said.

Nodal officers of Rajasthan and related departments from six states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh participated, Jain said.

Around 3,800 personnel of police and transport departments have been imparted training of the IRAD so far in the state, he added.

IIT Madras professor Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, National Informatics Centre Deputy Director Pawan Joshi and other experts shared their views.

Under the scheme, an online registry will be formed for scientific analysis and real-time testing to determine the policy formulation and action plan for effective curbing of road accidents and deaths.

Digital entry has been done on 802 accidents in Rajasthan, 734 in Uttar Pradesh, 554 in Maharashtra, 904 in Madhya Pradesh, 1502 in Karnataka and 2,168 in Tamil Nadu. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)