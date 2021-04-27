Hard to estimate overall chip shortages impact on German economy - Minister

Hard to estimate overall chip shortages impact on German economy - MinisterReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:43 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday it was hard to estimate how much growth a semiconductor shortage in the automobile industry would cost Europe's largest economy this year.
The Ifo economic institute said on Monday that supply bottlenecks with chips and other industrial components were holding back the recovery and dampening Germany's business outlook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Peter Altmaier
- Europe
- Germany
ALSO READ
Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm
German CDU top brass back Laschet as chancellor candidate -party sources
German CDU leaders meet to discuss choice of candidate for chancellor
German CDU top brass back Laschet as chancellor candidate -party sources
German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling