Hard to estimate overall chip shortages impact on German economy - Minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:43 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday it was hard to estimate how much growth a semiconductor shortage in the automobile industry would cost Europe's largest economy this year.

The Ifo economic institute said on Monday that supply bottlenecks with chips and other industrial components were holding back the recovery and dampening Germany's business outlook.

