Left Menu

Hungary to set up local campus for China's Fudan university

The document did not include details of how the construction project would be financed. Earlier this month Hungarian investigative website Direkt36 reported that the Fudan campus would be built with a Chinese loan of more than 450 billion forints ($1.5 billion).

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 02:53 IST
Hungary to set up local campus for China's Fudan university
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's government signed an agreement with Shanghai-based Fudan University on Tuesday to set up a campus in Budapest for up to 6,000 students, opening the way for Fudan to establish a foothold in the European Union. The move is part of Hungary's "eastern opening" diplomacy, which includes forging close relations with China. China is building a major railway line connecting Budapest and Belgrade as part of Beijing's One Belt, One Road initiative aimed at opening new foreign markets to Chinese firms.

Hungary will provide land, an operational campus and other facilities to Fudan Hungary University through a trust foundation according to the agreement published on Tuesday. "The parties welcome that research institutes of Fudan Hungary University might contribute to attract numerous Chinese large enterprises to Hungary and as a result R&D centres may be established," the document said.

These could generate "significant development investments and thus substantial economic stimulation effects to the Hungarian economy," it said. The document did not include details of how the construction project would be financed.

Earlier this month Hungarian investigative website Direkt36 reported that the Fudan campus would be built with a Chinese loan of more than 450 billion forints ($1.5 billion). Hungary will also contribute 100 billion forints to the project, it said. The government declined comment on the financing in an email to Reuters. Hungary has frequently clashed with the EU over media freedoms and its migration policy, and in 2019 it forced a university founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros to move most of its activities from Budapest to Vienna.

Earlier on Tuesday Hungary passed legislation setting up foundations to take over the running of universities and cultural institutions in a move critics say extends the ideological imprint of the ruling right-wing government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai, Britain's Truss discussed WTO reform in call -UK

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Liz Truss discussed the need for substantive progress in reforming the World Trade Organization and other key issues during a call on Tuesday, their offices said. The two o...

Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston short...

UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement. Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersi...

World Bank's Malpass, France's Le Maire discuss vaccines and aid for poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday discussed COVID-19 vaccine deployment, debt relief and other aid for low income countries, including Chad and Sudan, the bank said in a statement.Malpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021