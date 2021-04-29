Left Menu

White paper on biomedical engineering education released

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:22 IST
White paper on biomedical engineering education released

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI): Academics from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and representatives of other top educational institutions have released a white paper on 'biomedical engineering education' in the country, officials said on Thursday.

Titled 'Future of biomedical engineering programmes in India' the white paper aims to help improve the quality of biomedical engineering in the country by identifying the challenges and bringing together the stakeholders.

IIT Madras, department of applied mechanics, biomedical engineering group, professor M Manivannan was the lead author and editor of the whitepaper, IIT Madras said in a release.

''I congratulate professor M Manivannan and his team for taking this important step of identifying the challenges in biomedical engineering for greater acceleration of healthcare in India'', IIT-M, director, professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

''India has great potential to be a global leader in providing frugal innovations in healthcare technologies. I hope this white paper would pave the way for the biomedical engineering community to serve society even better,'' he said.

The white paper has recommendations for various stakeholders of biomedical engineering education in the country, universities, teachers, policy makers and industries.

''The main purpose of the whitepaper is to improve the quality of BME programmes in the country...,'' Manivannan said.

Some of the recommendations in the white paper include establishing 'National BME development committee' and a 'medical device corridor', the release said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

Bharat Biotech INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEESDOSE INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEESDOSE Source text ht...

ANALYSIS-Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components are threatening to derai...

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...

Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury

Garbie Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury.The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021