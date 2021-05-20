Left Menu

Average salary package at IIT-Guwahati campus placements higher than last year

The average salary package offered to students at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT in Guwahati during campus placement has increased as against the previous year, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.In total, 686 students at the IIT were successfully placed for the academic year 2020-2021 with the highest package offered being Rs 70 lakh per annum.Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the pay packages offered to IIT-Guwahati students has increased during the 2020-21 academic year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:30 IST
Average salary package at IIT-Guwahati campus placements higher than last year

The average salary package offered to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati during campus placement has increased as against the previous year, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

In total, 686 students at the IIT were successfully placed for the academic year 2020-2021 with the highest package offered being Rs 70 lakh per annum.

''Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the pay packages offered to IIT-Guwahati students has increased during the 2020-21 academic year. The average salary offered to B.Tech and B.Des students increased to Rs 21.41 lakh per annum (LPA) during 2020-21 academic year compared to Rs 20.62 LPA in the preceding year,'' said the head of the IIT's Centre for Career Development, Abhishek Kumar.

''Similarly, the compensation offered to M.Tech and M.Des students went up to Rs 17.92 LPA compared to Rs 16.22 LPA in the preceding year. Despite the restrictions arising out of the ongoing pandemic, IIT-Guwahati conducted placements through the virtual mode in the academic year 2020-2021. A total of 140 companies had taken part in the recruitment process. As many as 444 (including PPO) out of 584 students from B.Tech and B.Des got job offers during this placement drive,'' he added.

Kumar elaborated that the maximum offers were made from the information technology and software sector and the highest package offered is Rs 70 lakh per annum. ''Students from Computer Science and Engineering got the highest number of offers, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering,'' he said.

Elaborating on the campus placements, Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Faculty Coordinator (Placements), IIT-Guwahati, said, ''The students have been remarkable in coping with the current situation and the results of the placement drive are testament to the success.'' ''We have seen a trend in our recruitment process this year as a significant number of start-ups displayed interest in our students and made several offers,'' the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people...

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

Court deals Ghosn costly blow in his case against Nissan-Mitsubishi

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros 6.1 million in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021