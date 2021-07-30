PM Modi congratulates Class XII students on successfully passing CBSE exams

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Class XII students on successfully passing CBSE examinations. Addressing them as young friends, he also wished them a bright, happy and healthy future.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future.

To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always.

The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!"

