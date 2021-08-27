Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi to Speak at Mega Career-Guidance Event by Swarrnim University

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Gujarat-based Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University will be hosting a mega career guidance event for students of classes 10th and 12th to help them and their parents with decision-making related to further education on 27th August 2021, 4 pm onwards. Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is also the Founder of the University, and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra will be sharing their insights with the students at the virtual event. The event will be live streamed from the University's Facebook page. The post-pandemic world has altered several career spaces and skills required. While some jobs have become redundant, several new career possibilities have also opened up. This event by Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University is an initiative to hand-hold students and their parents on navigating through the changing career landscape. The event shall have counselors to guide students with their queries and doubts regarding careers in several fields such as Science, technology, pharmacy, commerce, health science, agriculture, as well creative fields. The event shall also help entrepreneurial students to explore various Startup opportunities and how they can shape their ideas. Interested attendees can attend this event through the online registration link: bit.ly/3Djq0hw or connect on 9510868970. About Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University Swarrnim University is a Gujarat-based University that works as a hub-and-spoke model where disciplines such as Engineering, Architecture, Design, Science, Management, Paramedical, and other streams get their value enhancement through innovation, Startup, and entrepreneurship. Swarrnim University is Gujarat's 1st University with a core mission to establish successful enterprises, creating employment opportunities, and providing a nourishing startup ecosystem to budding entrepreneurs. Image: Bollywood Actor Attends Online Career Guidance Event by Swarrnim University PWR PWR

