Left Menu

MP: Schools for classes 6 to 12 start regular physical sessions

With COVID-19 cases falling significantly in Madhya Pradesh, schools for classes 6 to 12 started regular physical sessions in the state on Wednesday with 50 per cent cap on attendance, and students expressed happiness on returning to their educational institutions.The MP government had earlier reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 in the last week of July with 50 per cent cap on attendance, but these classes were being held only on specific days a week.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:52 IST
MP: Schools for classes 6 to 12 start regular physical sessions
  • Country:
  • India

With COVID-19 cases falling significantly in Madhya Pradesh, schools for classes 6 to 12 started regular physical sessions in the state on Wednesday with 50 per cent cap on attendance, and students expressed happiness on returning to their educational institutions.

The MP government had earlier reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 in the last week of July with 50 per cent cap on attendance, but these classes were being held only on specific days a week. On Wednesday, while the attendance was thin in schools, students were glad to attend physical classes after nearly 17 months. Bhopal district education officer Nitin Saxena told PTI that schools were directed to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly and 50 per cent students out of the total strength were allowed to attend classes on alternate days.

However, the online classes will continue as usual, he said.

''Students appeared enthusiastic on returning to their schools after a long gap,'' the official said.

Gyan Ganga International Academy's director and Association of Unaided Private Schools vice president Viny Raj Modi said classes from 6 to 12 have been resumed as per the COVID-19 protocols set by the state government. He said on the first day, only 70 per cent of the total permitted students came to their educational institution, and expressed hope that the attendance will improve once bus services for schools are restored.

Harshita Gupta, a Class 12 student at the Gyan Ganga International Academy here, was glad to be back to her school after a long time. ''All COVID-19 protocols are being followed in the school. I am thankful to the education department for reopening the schools. I am really feeling good after coming to the school. This gives us an opportunity to interact with our classmates and teachers,” she said.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection tally to 7,92,175, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021