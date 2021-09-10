Purchase committee for Delhi food safety department reconstituted

Left Menu

The Delhi government has reconstituted a three-member Purchase Committee for the Food Safety Department, officials said on Friday.The committee will be responsible for procurement of ration and also issue tenders for the purchase. It will issue tenders for any purchase and ensure quality food availability, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has reconstituted a three-member Purchase Committee for the Food Safety Department, officials said on Friday.

The committee will be responsible for the procurement of ration and also issue tenders for the purchase. Officials said that two reserve members have also been appointed to the committee. These reserve members will represent the existing members when they are on leave. They said that the committee will ensure adequate availability of quality food grains.

According to a circular issued by the Food Safety Department, a senior account officer or account officer will be the chairperson of the Committee while Care Taking Incharge and Statistical Officer (Planning) will be other members of the committee. Officiating Food Analyst and System Analyst will be the reserve members of the committee. "In the case where the purchases for food laboratory are made the Officiating Food Analyst shall replace Statistical Officer (Planning)," the circular said. "The Committee will also open technical and financial bids (for the purchase)," the circular added. Officials said the Committee will look after purchasing of food grains, ration for Anganwadi centers, and mid-day meals in schools. "It will issue tenders for any purchase and ensure quality food availability," an official said.

