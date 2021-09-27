Teenage boy dies as motorcycle skids on Sealink-BKC flyover

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured when their motorcycle skidded and hit a road divider on the newly-constructed Bandra Worli Sealink-BKC flyover here on Monday, police said. The deceased was riding the motorcycle and two of his friends- all minors- were riding pillion at the time of the accident in the wee hours, an official said, adding that none of them was wearing a helmet. A case was registered by the BKC police. The Sealink-BKC flyover arm was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)