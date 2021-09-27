Left Menu

Teenage boy dies as motorcycle skids on Sealink-BKC flyover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured when their motorcycle skidded and hit a road divider on the newly-constructed Bandra Worli Sealink-BKC flyover here on Monday, police said. The deceased was riding the motorcycle and two of his friends- all minors- were riding pillion at the time of the accident in the wee hours, an official said, adding that none of them was wearing a helmet. A case was registered by the BKC police. The Sealink-BKC flyover arm was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June this year.

