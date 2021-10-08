Pharmacy providing free medicines at AIIMS Delhi now open 365 days a year

The free drug distribution pharmacy of AIIMS Delhi will now be open 365 days a year including on Sundays and government holidays, an official said on Friday.

This comes into effect from October 10.

Previously, the pharmacy would remain open from Monday to Saturday and remain closed on Sundays and government holidays.

''Now, on Sundays and holidays, the pharmacy shop will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm which would provide a big relief to poor patients,'' an official said.

It would be convenient for such patients who are unable to collect medicines on other days as they can now take them on Sunday.

''Suppose a patient collected drugs on Tuesday or Wednesday and if one or two drugs were not available so they can now come on Sunday and collect it without losing a working day,'' the official said.

The free generic pharmacy shop is managed by HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the Union Health Ministry.

''On Sundays and public Holidays when OPD remains closed, at least four counters should remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. This will help to cater to follow up patients and patients who are staying close to AIIMS. We, hereby, inform that we are starting the operations of free generic pharmacy on Sundays and national holidays w.e.f. October 10,'' HLL Lifecare Limited said in a communication to the AIIMS Director on Friday.

Also, dedicated counters for senior citizens, differently abled and females will be operated with effect from October 11.

