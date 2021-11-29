Left Menu

Professor held for running prostitution ring

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 29-11-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 00:03 IST
Professor held for running prostitution ring
  • Country:
  • India

A professor has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket and harassing the girl students, police said on Sunday.

A student had complained to the police that a professor of her college had been harassing the girl students, doing indecent acts with them and running a sex racket, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu told reporters.

The police complaint was filed last Sunday, he said.

''The professor was arrested yesterday, and he has been sent to jail. The girl had also alleged that some other staff of the college were also involved in the sex racket, and this is being probed,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021