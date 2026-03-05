Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears Accused in Expressway Robbery Case

A Delhi court exonerated four men charged with attempting to murder a contractor and guards during a robbery near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Inconsistencies in testimonies and witnesses turning hostile led to their acquittal. Key witnesses did not identify the accused, weakening the prosecution's case.

A Delhi court has acquitted four men charged with the attempted murder of a contractor and his guards, stemming from an alleged robbery near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in 2023. The acquittal came as the prosecution struggled to substantiate the charges due to key witnesses retracting their statements.

Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan ruled that Arvind Kumar, Karan Singh, Khurram, and Mohammad Noor Jamal could not be convicted. The prosecution's case weakened notably as crucial eyewitnesses, including the complainant and alleged victims, failed to corroborate the charges consistently, even turning hostile during proceedings.

The court criticized the prosecution's failure to examine other potential witnesses, such as Raj Kumar, who played a significant role according to the complainant. Additionally, no public witnesses were called during the investigation despite their alleged presence at the scene, leading to further doubt over the prosecution's case.

