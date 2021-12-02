Nine WB kids working in carpet factories rescued: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday rescued nine West Bengal children being made to work as labourers in three carpet factories here, an official said.

All the children, hailing from Malda in West Bengal and falling in the age group of nine to 14 years, were rescued following a series of joint raids by local police and UP's Labour Department officials, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided three carpet factories belonging to three brothers and rescued the children, Labour Enforcement Officer Pratima Maurya said. The factory owners fled during the raid, Maurya said, adding the children's statements have been recorded. The children will be sent for medical examination on Friday, Maurya said, adding a case is being registered against the carpet factory owners.

