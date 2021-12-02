Left Menu

Nine WB kids working in carpet factories rescued: Police

The factory owners fled during the raid, Maurya said, adding the childrens statements have been recorded. The children will be sent for medical examination on Friday, Maurya said, adding a case is being registered against the carpet factory owners.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:08 IST
Nine WB kids working in carpet factories rescued: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday rescued nine West Bengal children being made to work as labourers in three carpet factories here, an official said.

All the children, hailing from Malda in West Bengal and falling in the age group of nine to 14 years, were rescued following a series of joint raids by local police and UP's Labour Department officials, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided three carpet factories belonging to three brothers and rescued the children, Labour Enforcement Officer Pratima Maurya said. The factory owners fled during the raid, Maurya said, adding the children's statements have been recorded. The children will be sent for medical examination on Friday, Maurya said, adding a case is being registered against the carpet factory owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021