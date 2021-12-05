Sukhbir being agitated over higher education like Kangana turning into farm activist: Pargat

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Sunday attacked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges, saying he being agitated over higher education is like ''Kangana Ranaut turning into a farm activist''.

His remarks came a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief demanded the resignation of the education minister for allegedly not following rules and procedure in the recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges.

In a series of tweets, the minister slammed Badal, accusing the previous Akali regime of not recruiting a single assistant professor.

"Sukhbir Badal @officeofssbadal being agitated over higher education is like (actor) Kangana Ranaut turning into a farm activist. During the 15 years of Akali rule not a single appointment was made of permanent assistant professors and our govt colleges were left to ruin," said the minister in a tweet.

He said he initiated and completed the process of recruiting 1,158 assistant professors in 45 days. "The recruitments were made on merit, were fully transparent and according to UGC guidelines. Interviews were scrapped to end favouritism or corruption like they used to happen in your tenure," he alleged. "….Considering the immediate need of assistant professors, I gave the task of conducting exams to GNDU (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar) and Pbi University (Punjabi University, Patiala) who did a very swift and efficient job.Should we kill our colleges with our own hand," he asked.

He claimed that the whole process of recruitment was "very neat, clean, fast and expeditious''.

"Though We have not got any complaint but taking cognisance of a newspaper report regarding certain allegations made by some candidates to VC (Vice Chancellor), Punjabi University Patiala, the govt. has already marked an enquiry," he said.

"The high court has only asked questions about the extra 5 marks which we will explain in the next hearing. Your wild, baseless & fabricated allegations of a scam worth crores are figments of your imagination. Seems you have left Politics for stand up comedy," he told Sukhbir.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday had restrained the state government from going ahead with the recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges after finding faults with the criteria in their selection.

