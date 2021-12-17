Left Menu

DU approves paid maternity leave for ad hoc, contractual staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:27 IST
The Delhi University’s executive council on Friday approved paid maternity leave for ad hoc and contractual staff, and constituted a committee to look at concerns related to setting up a nanomedicine institute by the varsity.

A panel was constituted to examine whether ad hoc and contractual staff should be granted maternity leave.

According to the report submitted by the panel, “recognising the fact that availing maternity leave is a basic and vital necessity for the physical and emotional well-being of the mother and the child, the committee recommends that paid maternity leave be granted to ad hoc/contractual women teaching and non-teaching employees working in the university/colleges of the university''.

The committee also noted that ad hoc and contractual staff are hired for a fixed period of time.

''... paid maternity leave may be granted to such women employees by the university/colleges for a maximum period of 26 weeks within the specified period of such fixed term engagement,'' it said.

The panel also said that the benefits may be made available to women with less than two surviving children, in accordance with the guidelines.

The move was welcomed by the teachers.

''Paid maternity leave for ad hoc teachers/contractual staff was adopted in the DU EC today. It is a big relief to thousands of women teachers working in the varsity and its colleges and is a result of the continuous work of the teachers' collective and many individuals.

“The movement will continue to demand parliament order/UGC regulations for absorption of working teachers to bring the real relief and professional and academic growth these young teachers deserve,'' Abha Dev Habib, secretary, Democratic Teachers' Front, said.

