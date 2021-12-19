Left Menu

France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID -minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on BFM television that the government has no plans to extend the Christmas school holidays because of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Some European countries have brought Christmas holidays forward, and French conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse has called for an extension of them in order to help ensure any infections caught over year-end holidays are discovered before children return to school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

