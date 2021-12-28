Left Menu

Man hacked to death by cousins in Faridabad village

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:40 IST
Man hacked to death by cousins in Faridabad village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was axed to death in broad daylight on Tuesday by his cousins in a Faridabad village following a dispute over the installation of a tubewell, police said.

The incident took place in Pakhal village under Dhauj police station in Faridabad district at around 2.30 pm, SHO Vinod Kumar said.

Victim Rakesh Kumar was attacked by his axe-wielding cousins when he was waiting at the bus stand on his motorcycle to pick up his children from the school bus, SHO Kumar said.

After hacking Rakesh to death, his cousins, identified as Lalit, Nitesh, Bhavinder and Sonu, fled the spot, leaving the victim's body on the road and the villagers and eyewitnesses in a grip of panic, the SHO said.

On coming to know of the brutal murder, police rushed to the spot and seized the victim's body and sent it to the hospital for post mortem, he said.

"We are trying to nab the accused," the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021