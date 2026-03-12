Chinese Diplomat Urges Ceasefire to Curb Middle East Instability

China's top diplomat has issued a stark warning about the implications of prolonging the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the potential for increased suffering and significant economic losses. Such prolonged hostilities could also further jeopardize regional and global stability, noted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, Wang stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the region. He emphasized the critical nature of halting military engagements to prevent an escalation of the situation.

Wang's remarks underscored a plea for international cooperation, urging all involved parties to press the 'stop button' on military operations as soon as possible, in a bid to defuse the burgeoning crisis.