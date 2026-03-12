Grave Alarm Over Beirut Displaced Camp Strike
The International Organization for Migration is deeply concerned by reports of a strike on displaced people in Beirut, killing eight and injuring many. Amy Pope emphasized the need to protect civilians and their shelters during conflicts, as over 800,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon.
The International Organization for Migration's head expressed grave alarm following reports of a strike on a displaced people's camp in Beirut. The attack reportedly left eight dead and scores injured, raising significant humanitarian concerns.
Amy Pope of the IOM highlighted the dire humanitarian issue, emphasizing that civilians and their shelters should not be military targets. She urged a de-escalation of hostilities in the area to protect those already affected by widespread displacement.
The attack comes amid a mass evacuation in Lebanon, with over 800,000 displaced individuals. Currently, around 125,000 are housed in government-operated shelters. The situation underscores the urgent need for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.
