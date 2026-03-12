Left Menu

New Era for Dimapur Sports Complex: Nagaland's Game-Changing Move

Nagaland's Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex in Dimapur may be handed over to the Sports Authority of India for completion. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced the move to address delays in the over 20-year-old project, aiming to create a national-standard facility and improve access. The plan awaits final approval.

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced plans to potentially transfer the long-delayed Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex in Dimapur to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The state government is currently in the process of a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure the stadium's completion, addressing its over 20-year construction saga.

The sports complex, spanning 64.25 acres, is one of the state's largest infrastructure projects, originally envisioned as an athletics stadium with a 30,000-seat capacity. Financial hiccups and strategic missteps have plagued its progress, with initial construction support provided under the Planning Commission between 2006 and 2011.

A renewed effort has been made with Rs 140 crore invested, though completion now requires Rs 267 crore. Aiming to transform it into a national-standard coaching hub, an agreement for SAI to take over awaits approval from the Law and Justice Department, with better access roads under consideration.

