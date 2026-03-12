New Era for Dimapur Sports Complex: Nagaland's Game-Changing Move

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced plans to potentially transfer the long-delayed Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex in Dimapur to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The state government is currently in the process of a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure the stadium's completion, addressing its over 20-year construction saga.

The sports complex, spanning 64.25 acres, is one of the state's largest infrastructure projects, originally envisioned as an athletics stadium with a 30,000-seat capacity. Financial hiccups and strategic missteps have plagued its progress, with initial construction support provided under the Planning Commission between 2006 and 2011.

A renewed effort has been made with Rs 140 crore invested, though completion now requires Rs 267 crore. Aiming to transform it into a national-standard coaching hub, an agreement for SAI to take over awaits approval from the Law and Justice Department, with better access roads under consideration.

