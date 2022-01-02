Haryana CM receives books from The Japan Foundation as goodwill gesture

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has enrolled for a course in Japanese language, was gifted a set of books by The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, as a goodwill gesture.

The Kurukshetra University (KU) had recently launched a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language. It said Khattar had become the first student of the course.

The university vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva met the chief minister at his residence here on Saturday and handed over the set of books to him.

''As a goodwill gesture, the director general Japan Foundation, New Delhi, Koji Sato had sent a set of books on Japanese language, art, culture, society, religion and mythology along with a letter written in Hindi to the chief minister,'' a KU statement on Sunday read.

Khattar thanked the Japan foundation and said he will cherish the gift forever. ''We need to learn about different cultures and languages to expand our knowledge and to respect other cultures. Books are the best companions in this endeavour," he said.

During his meeting with the vice-chancellor and other KU officials, Khattar suggested that students be taught at least one foreign language and extra skills so that they become employable and also learn about different cultures. The release, quoting Khattar (67), said there is no age limit to get educated.

The chief minister said he developed the passion for learning foreign languages at an early age.

