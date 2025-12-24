Left Menu

Israir Aims High: New Delhi and Mumbai Routes in Sight

Israir Aviation and Tourism seeks Indian government approval to commence direct flights from Tel Aviv to Delhi and Mumbai by April next year. This expansion aims to enhance air connectivity between India and Israel, reinforcing tourism ties and accommodating growing travel demands.

Updated: 24-12-2025 18:53 IST
  India
  • India

Israir Aviation and Tourism, a notable Israeli airline, has filed a request with the Indian government, aspiring to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and two major Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai. This strategic move is poised for execution by April next year, pending regulatory approvals.

The airline, recognized for its robust network across Europe and the Mediterranean, has marked the routes to Delhi and Mumbai as part of its broader expansion plan, which includes Tokyo, Hanoi, Phuket, and Bangkok. As Israir strengthens its long-haul operations, anticipation builds for improved aviation links between India and Israel.

The proposed services by Israir come at a time when travel demand soars, especially between these two countries. This development coincides with booming Indian tourism in Israel, positioning India among Israel's top ten international source markets. Such connectivity enhancements are crucial, as seen with another Israeli airline, Arkia Airlines, eyeing routes to Goa, Kochi, and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

