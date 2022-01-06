Forensic Science Laboratory wins SKOCH award for battling crime against children

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) won SKOCH Award in Silver category for its work towards combating Crime and Violence against Children. It was given on the 78th SKOCH Summit organised with theme of "State of Governance".

According to a statement issued by the FSL, Deepa Verma, the Director Deepa Verma, the Director of Rohini-based lab and who accepted the award on its behalf, said crime and violence against children has a lifelong effect on physical and mental health of children. At large, families, society, and ultimately the nation suffers, as children are the future of nation, she said.

''Such crimes against children can lead to higher rates of anxiety, depression, other mental health problems, and suicide.

''FSL being a scientific department and a stakeholder in the criminal- trial process is more focused in examination of cases which are anyway related to crime and violence against children, due to physical, sexual, financial, or emotional suffering,'' she said.

Crime Scene department head Sanjeev Gupta said a proper forensic examination can be a great help in protection of the sexually abused child from any additional emotional trauma. He said that in case of crimes against children, the lab undertakes extra caution to ensure there is no delay in court trial proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)