Govt appoints 2 part-time members in National Monuments Authority
Proprietor of Gujarat-based Earth Consortium Hemraj Ramniklal Kamdar and Prof M Kailasa Rao, Dean of School of and Planning Architecture, Vijaywada were on Monday appointed as the part-time member of National Monuments Authority, a Personnel Ministry order said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved their appointment for three years, it said.
Kamdar is proprietor of M/s Earth Consortium, Ahmedabad, the order said, without citing further details.
Rao is Professor and Dean, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.
Earlier this month,Prof Pramod P Joglekar, former Professor and Head, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Deccan College, Pune was appointed Whole-Time Member in the NMA for a period of three years. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR
