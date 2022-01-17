Govt appoints 2 part-time members in National Monuments Authority

Proprietor of Gujarat-based Earth Consortium Hemraj Ramniklal Kamdar and Prof M Kailasa Rao, Dean of School of and Planning Architecture, Vijaywada were on Monday appointed as the part-time member of National Monuments Authority, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved their appointment for three years, it said.

Kamdar is proprietor of M/s Earth Consortium, Ahmedabad, the order said, without citing further details.

Rao is Professor and Dean, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month,Prof Pramod P Joglekar, former Professor and Head, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Deccan College, Pune was appointed Whole-Time Member in the NMA for a period of three years. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR

