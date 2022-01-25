Left Menu

Italy's centre-right to announce presidential candidates later on Tuesday - source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:31 IST

  
  • Italy

Italy's centre-right parties are set to announce their candidates for the new president at a press conference later on Tuesday, a political source said. Parties resumed talks on Tuesday to try to find a mutually acceptable head of state and avoid the threat of political instability after a first round of voting among lawmakers ended in stalemate.

A second round of voting will begin at 1400 GMT.

