Project Sahayata launched for veterans, war widows, children

A new initiative to provide sustainable assistance to the veterans of armed forces, war widows and their dependents in Tamil Nadu - Project Sahayata - was launched by Lt General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area, here on Wednesday. In addition to the aid, Project Sahayata an initiative by the Chennai-based Mastermind Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, will provide skill development and empowerment training to widows and war widows aiming to make them self-reliant, in all aspects, says Lt Col N Thiagarajan (Rtd), general manager of Mastermind Foundation. Also, it would recognise Veer Naris for their sacrifices. During the launch of the project in the presence of former DGP S K Dogra, Husky injection molding system, Chennai, donated Rs 5 lakh to support the children of widows and war widows, Thiagarajan said and added that in the first phase, 50 students will be provided assistance. Meanwhile, Lt Col Thiagarajan appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to enhance the solatium provided to the kin of martyred Indian defence personnel in recognition of their supreme sacrifice. "Since it was launched by former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the relief sum continues to remain at Rs 20 lakh while many states in the country have increased the amount to Rs one crore and above," he told PTI. Even in the case of Havildar Pazhani from Ramanathapuram district in the state, who was among the soldiers martyred near Ladakh while fighting the Chinese army, the state government had provided his family Rs 20 lakh as solatium, he pointed out. "This sum is meagrw considering the increase in land value, escalating prices of essential commodities, education or medical expenses of the family. States considered as poor compared to Tamil Nadu are providing Rs one crore as relief," Thiagarajan said and urged the government to come forward and improve the quality of live of the affected families.

