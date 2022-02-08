Delhi govt invites fresh applications for CM Advocates Welfare Scheme
The Delhi government is inviting fresh applications for the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme under which lawyers, who are residents of the capital, are provided Rs 5 lakh medical insurance and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh.Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said the last date for applying for the scheme is February 17.Another good news for Delhis legal fraternity
The Delhi government is inviting fresh applications for the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme under which lawyers, who are residents of the capital, are provided Rs 5 lakh medical insurance and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh.
Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said the last date for applying for the scheme is February 17.
''Another good news for Delhi's legal fraternity! Fresh applications are once again being invited by Delhi Govt for CM Advocates Welfare Scheme. I request all eligible advocates interested in availing these benefits to apply on cmaws.delhi.gov.in before 17.02.2022,'' he said in a tweet.
Eligible lawyers can apply from 12 am on February 8 till 11.59 pm on February 17.
All practising advocates who are enrolled with the Bar Council of India and are registered voters of Delhi can register on the portal, according to an official notice.
The registered advocates need not apply afresh, it said, adding that they can verify their credentials, and in case of any discrepancy update them.
