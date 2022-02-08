Left Menu

Delhi govt invites fresh applications for CM Advocates Welfare Scheme

The Delhi government is inviting fresh applications for the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme under which lawyers, who are residents of the capital, are provided Rs 5 lakh medical insurance and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh.Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said the last date for applying for the scheme is February 17.Another good news for Delhis legal fraternity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:50 IST
Delhi govt invites fresh applications for CM Advocates Welfare Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is inviting fresh applications for the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme under which lawyers, who are residents of the capital, are provided Rs 5 lakh medical insurance and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh.

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said the last date for applying for the scheme is February 17.

''Another good news for Delhi's legal fraternity! Fresh applications are once again being invited by Delhi Govt for CM Advocates Welfare Scheme. I request all eligible advocates interested in availing these benefits to apply on cmaws.delhi.gov.in before 17.02.2022,'' he said in a tweet.

Eligible lawyers can apply from 12 am on February 8 till 11.59 pm on February 17.

All practising advocates who are enrolled with the Bar Council of India and are registered voters of Delhi can register on the portal, according to an official notice.

The registered advocates need not apply afresh, it said, adding that they can verify their credentials, and in case of any discrepancy update them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022