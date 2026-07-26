Tragedy Strikes Berlin Pride: Deadly Vehicle Attack Stuns City

A vehicle attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening left one person dead and 17 others injured, with some in life-threatening condition, according to local police. The incident has launched a citywide search for the suspect, identified as an Islamist.

The vehicle reportedly charged into the central Tiergarten park, near the Brandenburg Gate, striking multiple people before coming to a halt against a tree. Among the injured, eight sustained serious injuries and three are in critical condition.

The annual Christopher Street Day, a major LGBTQ event in Berlin that commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising, was abruptly halted. The attack is the latest in a series of car-ramming incidents in Germany, raising concerns about recurring threats at public gatherings.