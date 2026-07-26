Tragedy Strikes Berlin Pride: Deadly Vehicle Attack Stuns City
A vehicle attack near Berlin's Pride celebrations resulted in one death and 17 injuries, sparking a manhunt for the suspect, identified as an Islamist. This tragic incident casts a shadow over the annual Christopher Street Day, a celebration of LGBTQ rights, drawing attention to the recurring threat of such attacks in Germany.
- Country:
- Germany
A vehicle attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening left one person dead and 17 others injured, with some in life-threatening condition, according to local police. The incident has launched a citywide search for the suspect, identified as an Islamist.
The vehicle reportedly charged into the central Tiergarten park, near the Brandenburg Gate, striking multiple people before coming to a halt against a tree. Among the injured, eight sustained serious injuries and three are in critical condition.
The annual Christopher Street Day, a major LGBTQ event in Berlin that commemorates the 1969 Stonewall uprising, was abruptly halted. The attack is the latest in a series of car-ramming incidents in Germany, raising concerns about recurring threats at public gatherings.
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