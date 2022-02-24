4 cops held guilty for framing, illegally confining cyber cafe owner in 2009

A court here Wednesday held four police personnel including a retired sub-inspector guilty of framing and illegally confining a cyber cafe owner in 2009. The convicts were all posted in the crime branch.

All four have been taken into custody and the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 4.

According to senior counsel Amit Jain, the four police personnel had on September 3, 2009 raided a cyber cafe in Rajiv Nagar, accusing its owner Hansraj Rathi of making fake voter ids and other I-cards. Rathi, along with his two employees, were picked up by them. They demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, and on not getting paid they got a case registered against the three who were jailed, Jain said.

The three complainants got bail in November and when they came back they found their cafe sealed. They moved the court to get it opened and using CCTV footage moved to CID chief claiming they were illegally detained for two days. An enquiry found all four cops guilty who were then booked and suspended. One amongst them, Ram Dyal, has now retired. The three others are identified as constable Rajesh, Sunil and Vinod. All of them were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. PTI COR TIR TIR

