15-year-old student dies in classroom after fight with classmates in Hyderabad
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy, a Class-10 student, died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates following an argument in a classroom of a private school here, police said.
The deceased, who suffered head injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.
An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said during the lunch hour, the victim had thrown a paper ball on one of his classmates, which led to a fight.
The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench.
Whether he died of the fist blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, the official said.
The two classmates of the victim are absconding, police said.
Police are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom. A case of murder has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- Jubilee Hills