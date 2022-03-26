Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia launches 3-month online course on digital marketing

Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship CIE, Jamia Millia IslamiaJMI, New Delhi, is going to start a three-month Online Digital Marketing Course for ProfessionalsJob SeekersSchool Dropoutsuniversity students, Azeem said.According to the spokesperson, the course fee is Rs 5,000 for three months.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:51 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia launches 3-month online course on digital marketing
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced that its Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is starting a three-month online digital marketing course for professionals, job seekers, school dropouts and university students.

The registration for the courses started on Saturday.

Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that the classes will be held in the evening from April 15. ''Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), New Delhi, is going to start a three-month Online Digital Marketing Course for Professionals/Job Seekers/School Dropouts/university students,'' Azeem said.

According to the spokesperson, the course fee is Rs 5,000 for three months. ''The programme highlights are digital marketing overview, lead generation, search engine optimization, blogging, and content marketing online ads and AdWords, social media marketing, YouTube and AdSense, Google and web analytics, e-mail marketing,'' he said. The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has also developed an understanding with Job Hai, a venture of the Naukri Group, to provide placement support to enrolled students, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022