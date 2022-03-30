Left Menu

United States to co-operate with Kerala in higher education sector

The United States of America will co-operate with Kerala in its activities in the higher education sector.The US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin informed her consent in this regard during her meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, a CMO release said.Kerala is going to focus on the higher education sector in a big way.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:07 IST
United States to co-operate with Kerala in higher education sector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States of America will co-operate with Kerala in its activities in the higher education sector.

The US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin informed her consent in this regard during her meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, a CMO release said.

''Kerala is going to focus on the higher education sector in a big way. Centres of Excellence are being set up in various subjects including artificial intelligence and pharmaceuticals. The Chief Minister sought support for the state's move to establish centres of excellence in the higher education sector,'' it said.

The release said 250 international hostels will be started this year with budgetary support. The state hopes to attract foreign students with this initiative. The Consul General informed that academic support will be given to Kerala's efforts to ensure quality education, it said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the first digital university in India was established in Kerala. The Consul General informed that a collaboration with a top US institution can be worked out with the digital university.

Kerala offers 500 Navakeralam Post Doctoral Fellowships in various disciplines. The US involvement in the vaccine production unit in the state was mentioned by the Consul General during the discussion.

A large number of Malayalees are working in the health sector in America. The Consul General said a facility could be set up in conjunction with the US Embassy in Delhi to provide opportunities for more people. ''The Chief Minister also informed the decision to start a Centre for Disease Control in Kerala. The Consul General would explore the possibility of linking this with the CDC in the United States,'' the release said.

The Consul General said that several discussions are being held with Kerala at the official level to further strengthen the partnership with Kerala. The Consul General also appreciated the efforts by the State to repatriate Malayalee students safely from Ukraine, it said. Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy and Venu Rajamani, Officer on Special Duty of the State Government in Delhi were also present during the meeting of the CM with the Consul General.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022