Left Menu

Heavy rains, landslides wreak havoc in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:11 IST
Heavy rains, landslides wreak havoc in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfalls triggered a series of landslides in Meghalaya, affecting normal lives, officials said on Wednesday.

At least 25 students missed their board examinations due to the rains on Tuesday, they said.

Of them, 22 students were appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and three students for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam, they said.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is yet to decide on conducting a reexamination for such students, they said.

On Monday, at least two persons were killed in Mawlat area in Mawkynrew Block of East Khasi Hills district in a massive landslide caused by the rains.

The Shillong-Dawki highway was one of the worst-affected roads with landslides being reported from five areas along it -- Khohiar, Mawkhong, Rngaiñ, Lyngkyrdem and near Siatbakon.

The PWD and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) have been instructed to keep their teams on standby in case of further adverse weather conditions, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022