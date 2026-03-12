MSC Inks 45-Year Deal with Nigerdock to Transform Snake Island Port

Swiss shipping giant MSC has announced a significant 45-year concession agreement with Nigerian maritime firm Nigerdock. The deal aims to develop, operate, and maintain a cutting-edge container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos, as part of MSC's $1 billion commitment to bolster infrastructure and logistics within Nigeria.

The strategic move underscores a wider trend among global shipping companies seeking long-term investments in emerging markets, amid a global reconfiguration of supply chains. Nigeria, noted as Africa's largest economy, continues to battle persistent port congestion in Lagos.

Construction of the terminal will be undertaken by ITB Nigeria and DEME Group, with an expected completion date in 2028. Set to occupy 30 hectares, the terminal will feature a 910-meter quay designed to accommodate ship-to-shore and mobile harbor cranes, enhancing Snake Island Port's status as a major player in global shipping.

