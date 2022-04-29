Left Menu

DBT secretary Gokhale gets additional charge as CSIR DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:30 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajesh_gokhale)
Immunologist Rajesh Gokhale, the secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, was assigned additional charge of Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday.

The incumbent CSIR DG, Shekhar Mande, a structural biologist and former Director of the National Centre for Cell Sciences, will superannuate on Saturday, after a stint of over three years.

''The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, CSIR-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research to Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology," a government order said.

Gokhale will continue to hold the additional charge till the appointment of a regular DG or until further orders, it said.

Gokhale also served as Director of CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and was briefly director-incharge of National Institute of Immunology, before joining the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research, Pune as Professor.

