Those who killed teacher in Kulgam will be given unforgettable response: L-G Manoj Sinha

Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack, Sinha tweeted.Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack.I am pained to learn about the heart wrenching incidents of targeted killing of two women in Kashmir within one week, Amreen Bhat and Rajani Bala.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Hindu woman teacher by terrorists inside a government school in Kulgam, saying the assailants will be given an ''unforgettable response''.

The killing of Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to the Samba district but was posted in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

''Terrorist attack on a school teacher Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given an unforgettable response for the dastardly attack,'' Sinha tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack.

''I am pained to learn about the heart-wrenching incidents of targeted killing of two women in Kashmir within one week, Amreen Bhat and Rajani Bala. I strongly condemn the killing of Rajani Bala,'' Azad tweeted.

''I urge the administration to take stringent measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians. I express my sympathies with the bereaved families,'' he added.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami termed the killing of the teacher "tragic" and "unfortunate".

"This is yet another addition to the long list of civilian killings. There seems to be no end to the bloodletting. The administration must post these employees in safer places and provide them with secure accommodations,'' he said.

