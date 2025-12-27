Kashmir's Cold Embrace: Tourists Revel in Winter Wonderland
Kashmir Valley shivers under a cold wave, transforming into a picturesque winter wonderland. Tourists and residents enjoy sightseeing despite the fog and snow, experiencing the valley's scenic charm. Visitors highlight the region's beauty and warmth of its people, adding optimism for the winter season.
Kashmir Valley is gripped by a chilling winter, transforming the region into a spectacular winter wonderland. On Saturday morning, Srinagar was enshrouded in fog, urging residents to take precautions against the cold. Despite low visibility over Dal Lake, boat rides and sightseeing continued, adding to the area's scenic allure.
Tourists like Sandeep basked in the winter wonderland of Kashmir, describing it as an idyllic vacation landscape. "The cold feels refreshing," he mused, recounting a snowy trip to Gulmarg. "Our family loved it, bundled in thick woolens."
First-time visitor Mamta, from Chandigarh, praised Kashmir's people amidst her Dal Lake stroll. "There's more warmth here than fear," she shared, debunking myths about the region's hospitality. She encouraged others to discover the valley's beauty and development in the aftermath of past attacks.
Sonamarg recently witnessed its season's first snowfall, delighting both residents and tourists. Glistening snow adorned vehicles and roads, while morning walks and snowball fights became the norm. Assam's visitor marveled at the wintry spectacle, commending the necessity of the snowfall for tourism charm.
Meanwhile, Punjab's frequent visitor Gagan commented on the lighter tourist influx post-attacks, maintaining, "All is safe here." Authorities urged courtesy amidst cold advisories, emphasizing precautions and weather updates throughout the snowy retreat. (ANI)
