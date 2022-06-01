Former UK Minister of State Jo Johnson joins Elara Capital Plc. Board of Directors

MUMBAI, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Banking firm Elara Capital Plc. today announced the appointment of former Minister of State, United Kingdom, Jo Johnson, to its Board of Directors.

A Member of Parliament between 2010-2019, Jo served as a senior Government Minister under three successive Prime Ministers, including as Head of the No10 Downing Street Policy Unit and Minister of State in the Cabinet Office; Minister of State for Transport; Minister for London; and Minister of State, attending Cabinet, for Universities, Science, Research & Innovation. He is now a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and President's Professorial Fellow at King's College London, as well as a member of the House of Lords.

''It is an honour for us to have Jo Johnson join our Board. Elara Capital will benefit from Jo's experience and also seek his guidance on investments in interesting growth sectors like technology and education,'' said Raj Bhatt, Chairman, Elara Capital Plc.

Jo Johnson began his career as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank and later spent 13 years at the Financial Times, including as Head of Lex and Associate Editor. His foreign postings included over three years as the FT's South Asia Bureau Chief based in New Delhi and four years as the FT's Paris Correspondent.

Jo has written extensively on the UK-India relationship. He recently co-authored Natural Partners: Building a Comprehensive UK-India Knowledge Partnership (Harvard Kennedy School-King's Policy Institute, 2021) and co-edited Reconnecting Britain and India: Ideas for an Enhanced Partnership (Academic Foundation, 2011). About Elara Capital With an entrepreneurial DNA and strong ethos, Elara Capital has emerged as one of the leading investment banks for Indian companies looking at overseas fund raising and was ranked amongst the top investment banks in the Bloomberg league tables.

