SPJIMR recognised as one of four management schools worldwide for social impact

MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Positive Impact Ratings (PIR) Association announced today at the UN PRME Global Forum that SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is one of only four management schools across 21 participating countries awarded the highest 'pioneering school' rating. SPJIMR was recognised for its innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership. This is the second successive year that SPJIMR has received this recognition.

Speaking at the Global Deans Positive Impact Summit 2022 in New York, Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR said: ''Since its inception, SPJIMR has emphasised the importance of the triple bottom line. Creating a positive impact on profits, people, and our planet through wise innovation serves as our Northstar - it drives our curriculum, scholarship, and community activities. The PIR reinforces that it is as important for a management school to be best for the world as it is to be the best in the world.'' Students want their schools to play a more purposeful role in society. The PIR provides students at participating schools the opportunity to assess their schools on dimensions of societal impact and to guide the transformational trajectories of their schools. Professor Thomas Dyllick, PIR Founder & Member of the Supervisory Board said: ''While future students now have an alternative source to select their business school, schools refer to the PIR primarily to measure and communicate their transformational progress. The voice of the student has become a true source of value.'' The PIR is shaped by business school experts, the UN Global Compact, global NGOs such as WWF and Oxfam, and international student associations such as oikos, AIESEC, and Net Impact The PIR is formally organised as an independent, not-for-profit Association under Swiss law located in Lucerne, Switzerland. The full PIR report can be found here.

