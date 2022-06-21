Sai International Institute of Hotel Management Invites Applications for Ship Catering Course from 10th and 12th Students

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Sai International Institute of Hotel Management, a reputed Chennai-based educational institution, has the best of credentials towards offering value-based and job-oriented hospitality education.

The Institute started in the year of 2004 by Dr. Chef Vinoth Kumar, who is also its Founder and CEO, has taken upon the task of imparting quality and practical-oriented hospitality education to students across all spectrum thereby touching the pinnacle of success, besides making the culinary knowledge readily available to all strata of society. In the past decade, the institute has introduced thousands of talented and meritorious students into the hospitality sector, including a whole lot of cruise liners. The Institute has the unique ability to provide personalized and comprehensive recruitment to meet the demands of Cruise HRDs. The interesting thing about the institute is that it has a vast collection of books, journals, and magazines to provide ample knowledge to the students. There is a placement cell that takes care of students being offered jobs in hospitality-related industries. Seminars, guest lectures, conferences, corporate meets, personality development and communication skill programmes and counselling sessions are being conducted to make the students upskill their knowledge for the job market in the hospitality sector. Sai International Institute of Hotel Management has received the award as the Best Hotel Management College in Chennai for the years 2016/17/18.

For Admissions, please contact: Sai International Institute of Hotel Management #27, NRS Building, Velachery Road, Little Mount, Saidapet, Chennai-600 015; Call: +91 9884614599. www.saiinstitutes.in / saiinstitutes.in/hotel-management. Key highlights for choosing ship catering A career in shipping will perfectly suit 10th / +2 students who are always fascinated by the sea and who love travelling globally. No other industry has been growing so rapidly in the past ten years as the cruise ship industry in the country. Very profitable proposition for earning quick money in dollars and for settling in life in a short span of time. Opportunity to travel around the world and see exotic places like America, Australia, Germany, Italy, Greece, etc, for free. Opportunity to get acquainted with people of all cultures and backgrounds around the world. Sai International Institute of Hotel Management in Chennai is the best place for hotel management courses and ship catering as it is affiliated with Alagappa University, Lincoln University Malaysia, and Government of India. Also, it is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Institution. The course thoroughly educates in matters relating to professional culinary skills along with ship catering methods in addition to USPH, STCW and CDC mandatory documents for cruise line jobs. PWR PWR

